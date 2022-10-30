Phyliss Nagy’s “Call Jane” is a story about one woman’s awakening, a housewife who comes to realize that she has a far greater purpose than simply making sure the carpet is swept.
Based on a true story and set in late-1960s Chicago, the film is regrettably quite timely, as it deals with an underground network that helped women get abortions, a service that may need to be resurrected after the Supreme Court’s overturning of its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Joy (Elizabeth Banks) is quite happy being a suburban homemaker, taking a great deal of pride in her intelligent, independent teenage daughter, Charlotte (Grace Edwards), and content to support her up-and-coming defense-attorney husband, Will (Chris Messina). Her days are filled with making sure dinner is on the table, gossiping with her neighbor Lana (Kate Mara) and reading the latest best-sellers.
However, an unexpected but not-unwelcome development occurs when Joy winds up pregnant. Complications ensue when she’s told she has a heart condition and likely won’t survive the pregnancy — and an abortion is her only option.
Unfortunately, this can only be legally obtained with the approval of a hospital’s board of directors. Their smug dismissal of Joy’s situation is the most infuriating scene in the film, their callous, short-sighted indifference smacking of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization. Joy’s indignation prompts her to act in ways she never anticipated, a circumstance that’s likely relatable to many viewers.
Fleeing the dingy locale of a back-alley abortion in fear, Joy sees a flyer imploring women in her situation to “Call Jane” for help. She does and is soon enveloped by a group of women — all of them making up the collective “Jane” — who help her and others attain safe abortions.
The screenplay by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi gets rather simplistic here, as each key member in the group represents a different affected demographic. Sister Mike (Aida Turturro) gives voice to the Catholic women, Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku) speaks up for those in the Black community, and Maeve (Evangeline Young) makes sure that victims of rape are not forgotten. All of these perspectives are valid and deserve to be addressed; unfortunately, Schore and Sethi fail to find a more inventive way to express them.
The de facto ringleader is Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), a character loosely based on the founder of the “Janes,” Heather Booth. This is a perfect fit between performer and role, a vital piece of casting as the veteran actor’s sense of strength and compassion are necessary to convince us this woman is capable of transforming Joy.
Her force of will and a quick education about women in her situation but without her means are all that’s needed to embolden Joy. What with the doctor they rely on (Cory Michael Smith) charging a cost-prohibitive $600 for the procedure — that’s over $5,000 in 2022 dollars — it doesn’t take long for our heroine to see what her role should be. Learning how to complete the procedure herself, Joy is soon breaking the law several times a week, her conscience bothered not a wit.
Banks gives her most powerful performance here, offering up small, logical gradations to show Joy’s change from housewife to activist. It’s a convincing transformation, but in the end, “Call Jane” isn’t a recruiting tool but a cautionary tale for today, one that could have used a little more bite.
Nevertheless, it accomplishes its goal of reminding the powers that be that no matter what the circumstances, the women of this country will take care of themselves, despite the best efforts to stop them.