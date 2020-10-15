Engaging from first minute to last, Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is a captivating look back at one of the seminal events of the 1960s.
Ironically, in many ways, it plays out as a mirror image of many of the social issues we’re grappling with today, as the civil unrest, polarizing political rhetoric and seemingly insurmountable division it details feel as if they have been ripped from today’s newscasts.
The film plays out as an indictment of our society, a cautionary tale Sorkin knows we won’t heed yet feels compelled to present nonetheless.
Ambitious, smart and challenging, this is a sprawling movie sporting a cast of diverse characters who seem to have similar agendas on how to enact social change, yet find their methods for achieving it cause unexpected complications.
Sorkin wastes little time as he masterfully combines archival footage and re-enactments to explain the various factors that collided to form a perfect storm for disaster as radical groups descend on Chicago during the 1968 Democratic National Convention to foment civil dissent over the government’s approach to the Vietnam War.
The key players are Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong) and Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen), leaders of the Youth International Party; Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) of the Students for a Democratic Society; David Dellinger (John Carol Lynch) representing the Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam; and Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) of the Black Panthers.
All are on trial for conspiracy and inciting riots, vague charges meant to enable the government to cast a wide net.
Represented by William
Kunstler (Mark Rylance) and Leonard Weinglass (Ben Shenkman), it’s apparent from the start they will not get a fair trial thanks to the prejudicial rulings handed down by Judge Julius Hoffman (Frank Langella) — no relation to Abbie.
As we hear testimony, Sorkin utilizes flashbacks to recreate key moments, fleshing out the participants and their motives.
There’s an urgency in these sequences, Sorkin recreating the sense of import and desperation that propelled these men to act in a manner that not only put themselves in harm’s way but also threatened to cast their cause in a light that would undercut its purpose.
The filmmaker is able to generate a pit-in-the-stomach sense of tension in his staging of the riots in Grant Park and a march on a police station met with an excessive show of force.
We know the outcome, but getting us to feel what the defendants did powerfully underscores the danger they were in, as well as their conviction.
As the walls begin to close in, Rubin, Hoffman and Hayden’s conflicting ideologies create dissent that’s insurmountable.
Hoffman’s open defiance in court and constant goading of the judge threatens to jeopardize them all, while Hayden’s idealism hides a more radical approach that is revealed at the most inopportune time.
Yet as they all reach their breaking point, unity prevails as they are able to see the forest for the trees.
More than anything, Sorkin’s film underscores the sacrifice these men made and applauds their willingness to stand up for what’s right as the world crumbled around them.
Though intentional of not, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” contains a lesson in civil disobedience that is not only timely but worthy of note.