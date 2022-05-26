The most anticipated movie since “Avengers: Endgame,” Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” comes with expectations its makers are eager to shoulder.
With Tom Cruise calling the shots, it’s no surprise that he insisted the sequel be seen on the big screen, enduring a two-year delay to make that a reality, hyping it as an opportunity to return to the theaters to see films as they should be seen.
Of course, the question is, “Is the movie any good?” Well, it’s good enough. It’s not a complete success, as it fails to fully deliver the promised thrills and is so mired in the past that it resembles a remake far more than it should. But in the end, the interactions between the characters and the sincerity with which they’re realized trump the script’s many shortcomings.
The film opens with an impressive sequence in which our hero, U.S. Navy Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) defies orders and trashes a billion-dollar fighter jet on a test run. As captured by Kosinski, the sleek aircraft gliding across the heavens and Cruise’s confident eyes filling the screen make it obvious that those paying full freight to see the film in IMAX are going to get their money’s worth, even though the sequence doesn’t contribute anything to the plot.
We get the meat of things when Maverick is sent back to Top Gun school in San Diego to train a group of 12 ace pilots for a special mission. Seems there’s a uranium processing plant in an unnamed country run by a veiled nefarious group that needs to be taken out. “Star Wars” fans will experience a bit of déjà vu as the parameters of the mission bear a striking resemblance to the attack on the Death Star.
No matter. The film isn’t out to make points for originality but rather to thrill and rekindle the past. The first act echoes the 1986 hit to the point of distraction as Maverick visits familiar haunts, looks at old pictures and deals with memories of his fallen comrade, Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, whose resentful son, Bradley (Miles Teller), happens to be in the group of 12. It’s lazy writing, to be sure, but it leads to some surprisingly poignant moments between the two.
As for the action, there’s no question that a great deal of time and expense was spent to capture Cruise and his co-stars in the sky, seemingly at the controls of their jets. However, more times than not, Kosinski’s camera is pointed at the actors, undercutting the notion that the viewer will experience what pilots do. In doing so, it reveals these efforts to be more about assuaging Cruise’s ego and inflating his status as a hands-on movie star than thrilling the audience.
Ironically, the film works best when it’s not in the air. Moments between Cruise and Jennifer Connelly as an old flame work well, as do the interactions among Maverick and his students, their antagonistic relationship ultimately giving way to mutual respect.
It all seems real. However, the highlight is the appearance of Val Kilmer as our hero’s old rival, former Lt. and now Adm. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. His inclusion is not a stunt and results in a sincere moment that proves genuinely moving, for reasons both on- and off-screen.
Love him or hate him, there’s no denying no one works harder or loves the film-going experience more than Cruise. He delivers on spectacle time and again, and there’s plenty here.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter (@ckoplinski). His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.