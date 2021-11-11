The Screening Room | Trite 'Spencer' an irritating bore
I can’t say I hated Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” but it irritated me.
With the incisive and daring 2016 biopic “Jackie” in his past, I was expecting something as intriguing and engaging as that film. Alas, that was not to be, as the director and screenwriter Steven Knight take a ham-fisted approach in tackling Princess Diana via a story that takes place over three days during the Christmas holiday.
Taking liberties with the truth, as we know it, this effort to give this tortured woman the happy ending she so richly deserved ultimately rings hollow.
Informing us from the start that the movie is “a fable from a true tragedy,” Larrain and Knight allow themselves a great deal of latitude. To be sure, other filmmakers have taken similar approaches, but it’s the manner in which this story is told that rankles.
Christmas Eve Day is the starting point, and Diana is late for the holiday festivities the House of Windsor adheres to. Lost, she drives about the countryside until she stumbles upon her childhood home. Spying a forgotten scarecrow, she strips it of its coat, revealing the hollow structure beneath. This is one of the many overt pieces of symbolism Larrain uses to examine Diana’s precarious psychological state. That this is the most subtle one is a problem.
Once she arrives, Diana’s travails begin. Convinced she can never meet the high standards and tattered from the media spotlight, she’s a bundle of neuroses, her only solace coming from spending time with her sons, William and Harry (Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry, respectively) and her loyal dresser, Maggie (Sally Hawkins).
Kristin Stewart is fully committed in her performance, though she speaks in a lilting whisper to the point of distraction. (I’ll forgive her this as I suspect she was following Larrain’s direction.) Desperate and on edge throughout, the actress avoids the trap of giving us a broad imitation so as to provide a sense of humanity to the woman whose fragile identity was fractured by the demands of her position and the onus of keeping up a sense perfection for an adoring public.
However, it’s the heavy-handed approach Larrain takes that dooms the film, overt symbolism applied with a trowel bogging down the story at every turn. Pheasants, beautiful yet vulnerable, are seen trapped, slaughtered and at one point the subject of a one-sided conversation with Diana, who envies them, saying “You’re allowed to always wear the same outfit.”
Strands of pearls are a constant image of confinement, while the presence of Maj. Alistair Gregory (Timothy Spall), master of the household for the queen, is an ever-present reminder of impending doom.
However, the most egregious element is the presence of Anne Boleyn (Amy Manson), another doomed royal whose presence is introduced via a biography left on Diana’s bed. Soon, the figure has invaded her dreams and then is seen as a haunting vision that warns of her ultimate fate. Gimme a break ...
It’s all too obvious to be engaging, an insulting approach that takes the viewer out of the film. While Quentin Tarantino has made historical revision in the movies an acceptable practice, the imagined happy ending Larrain presents comes off as trite and insincere. Diana deserved a much better fate as well as a more balanced biopic.
