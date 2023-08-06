‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’
★★★ Cast: Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Ayo Edebiri, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogan, Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Giancarlo Esposito and Ice Cube. Directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears; produced by James Weaver, Evan Goldberg and Rogan; screenplay by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Goldberg, Rogan and Rowe. A Paramount Pictures release. 99 minutes. Rated PG (sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material).
I never understood the appeal of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They burst on the scene when I was preoccupied with college, and though I’ve always been a comic-book fan, the premise surrounding them seemed silly even by those standards. However, thanks to Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears’ “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” I think I’m beginning to understand the appeal.
Focusing as much on characters and relationships as it does action, the movie walks a fine line between catering to the expectations of lifelong fans and those just jumping on the “TMNT” train. I think it succeeds in pleasing both as I was engaged from start to finish, while laughter was heard throughout the theater from those who could obviously rattle off detailed histories of the heroes in a half-shell.
The titular characters — Donatello (voiced by Micah Abbey), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) and Raphael (Brady Noon) — are eager to leave their sewer home, tired of eavesdropping on the human world, wanting desperately to interact with them. However, their mentor, Splinter (Jackie Chan), has told them they’ll be treated as outsiders and scorned if they venture forth, a warning they’re more than prepared to ignore.
A misadventure causes them to cross paths with erstwhile reporter April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), who tells them she’s eager to get to the bottom of a recent spate of thefts perpetrated by the criminal mastermind known as Superfly (Ice Cube). Eventually she learns these crimes are part of a grand scheme to pollute the atmosphere with a toxin that will render all humans as mutants. Seeing this as an opportunity to prove themselves and win the favor from those that would shun them, the turtles set out to thwart this plot.
The sense of loneliness and alienation the fearless foursome feel is in keeping with typical teenage angst, and if the film has a fault, it’s that it lays it on a bit too thick where its theme is concerned. Be that as it may, their journey towards acceptance by the outside world is peppered with encounters with other creatures who’ve been altered by the fateful ooze that changed them.
An all-star cast, including Paul Rudd, Seth Rogan, Rose Byrne, Post Malone and Hannibal Burress, voice the various rhinos, insects and lizards who are equally despondent about their condition. The readings from these vets are suffused with energy, irony and humor. I found myself giggling throughout.
The action is imaginatively rendered and the story moves at a brisk pace, but it’s the style of the animation that stands out. There’s a stylized but ragged look to the film that captures the grit of the urban setting. Jagged, exaggerated lines, colors that are outside the lines, slightly misshapen objects, pulsing jumbles reflecting a glowing light, all of it reflects the type of doodles you’d see in a teenager’s notebook. The images literally pulsate at times, their vibrant quality hypnotizing and invigorating. The imagination poured into the project is obvious in every frame.
Postmodern humor abounds, in-jokes flying as fast as ninja stars. Cube’s Superfly seems to have escaped from a blaxploitation sci-fi flick, while Chan gives callbacks to his on-screen legacy. However, it’s the voice work from the four young principals that puts the film over the top. The enthusiasm the quartet brings the characters is delightful, their passion for the project obvious and infectious. These kids have an affinity for these characters, and thanks in large part to their fervent approach, I was charmed by the titular foursome.
A major surprise, “Mutant Mayhem” is a showcase for the endearing qualities that help these characters and their franchise endure.