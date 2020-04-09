The Screening Room | Two underrated, underused leads salvage ‘The Lost Husband’
I give my wife a hard time about the movies she watches on the Hallmark Channel, the portal to a world where slightly depressed, attractive, lovelorn, almost-middle-aged women fill the void in their lives by finding romance with ruggedly handsome, minimally damaged, capable men.
These stories often play out in front of beautiful, rustic backgrounds (many are shot in Canada), have an insightful best friend, sage older mentor or wise understanding parent and proceed with a degree of predictability that’s simultaneously comforting and annoying.
My poor wife is forced to endure my son and I throwing snarky comments at the screen or feigning great surprise when the couple in question finally get together. This usually results in her angrily switching the channel or informing us that, “you guys stink!”
So, it’s a bit ironic that I actually liked Vicky Wight’s “The Lost Husband,” a romantic comedy that has all the elements of a Hallmark movie yet somehow escaped the fate of being broadcast on that channel. (By the way, it can be found through Video-on-Demand services.)
This adaptation of the novel by Katherine Center checks all the boxes where these films are concerned and contains nothing in the way of surprises, even though there’s a less-than-convincing “plot twist” thrown at us in the third act. And yet there’s something here I found appealing, a “je ne sais quoi” that kept me watching and my mouth shut long after I would have switched the channel or started mocking similar fare on the above-mentioned channel.
Libby Moran’s (Leslie Bibb) life has been turned upside down. Her husband killed in an auto accident, she leaves her city life behind and flees to her Aunt Jean’s (Nora Dunn) picturesque farm with her two adorable kids, Abby and Tank (Callie Hope Haverda and Roxton Garcia). There, she meets James (Josh Duhamel), a slightly wounded handyman who wears his pain in a sexy manner only found in movies of this sort. That he has a disarming smile, takes an instant liking to the kids, can solve any problem and looks great in plaid are definite assets.
Yeah, you can see exactly where this is going, but the journey to the couple’s ultimate embrace contains enough genuinely poignant moments to make it worthwhile. Much of this is due to Bibb and Duhamel, two underrated and underused actors who are often better than the movies they find themselves in.
Bibb is very good, making Libby’s pain palpable without ever forcing it, her innate charm emerging over the course of the film as her character learns to love again.
She’s likable, never cloying, sympathetic and real.
Duhamel brings much of the same to his character, his easygoing persona put to good use here.
There’s never a forced moment between the two, which makes their intimate moments ring true, allowing the movie to avoid many of the melodramatic pitfalls that often elicit eye rolls. They’re great together, and were they to make a couple more movies together, I wouldn’t mind.
To be sure, the film’s big secret doesn’t play. It feels as calculated as the chemistry between the two leads is sincere, and there’s one or two too many colorful characters the movie would be better without. Yet, I ended up liking “Husband” more than I thought I would. Yeah, it’s a piece of cinematic comfort food; I guess I just needed a big plate of meatloaf and mashed potatoes for my viewing pleasure the night I watched it.
