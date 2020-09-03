A vile, nasty piece of work, Derrick Borte’s “Unhinged” is an irresponsible bit of exploitation cinema that couldn’t be released at a more inopportune time.
Gratuitous in its violence, the script by Carl Ellsworth taps into the prevailing feeling among a certain section of our population that feels victimized and put upon because the life they were promised has been cruelly taken away from them by forces out of their control.
Their on-screen surrogate — known simply as “The Man,” a generalization used to encourage a connection between the character and the audience — is a one-man wrecking crew, fueled by a rage that’s exacerbated by mental illness.
And while Borte doesn’t completely justify his heinous actions, he goes right up to the line that separates condemnation and justification where his character’s actions are concerned, sometimes blurring it in a way that might leave the discerning viewer queasy
Borte wastes little time letting the audience know just what they’re in for. A gruesome prologue shows The Man (Russell Crowe) breaking into his ex-wife’s home, hacking her and her new husband to death and then setting the place on fire.
Subtlety has no place here, and the sledgehammer approach continues when we meet Rachel (Caren Pistorius), a put-upon mom in the middle of an acrimonious divorce who’s doing her best to care for her preteen son, Kyle (Gabriel Bateman).
Per usual, she wakes up late and frantically leaves the house, her boy in tow, as she tries to get him to school on time. They’re hopelessly late, and as they sit in traffic, Rachel gets a call from her boss telling her she’s fired.
It’s that kind of morning, and being on edge, she aggressively honks at a pickup truck she’s behind that’s sitting at a green light. It’s her bad luck that The Man happens to be behind the wheel.
Things get blown way out of proportion, and before you know it, Rachel and her son are running for their lives, this maniac intent on exacting extreme vengeance over this minor slight.
What ensues is a series of improbable events in which Crowe’s character is, through guile and more than a bit of lazy screenwriting, able to track down and kill many of Rachel’s friends and relatives.
That it takes her forever to alert the authorities of this matter is one of only many excruciatingly stupid things Ellsworth requires his characters to do.
A sense of meanness hangs over the film as Borte employs a brand of violence that wallows in cruelty.
Why have a police officer run over by a car when you can have him crushed by a tractor trailer? Why simply stab a character to death when you can do that AND set him on fire?
Hey, you want to see a young boy get an electrical cord wrapped around his neck and nearly strangled to death with it? Then “Unhinged” is the movie for you.
I know it’s naïve of me to hope that Hollywood might provide us with a piece of harmless escapism to lure us back into theaters during this tumultuous time.
For a wide variety of reasons, we’re all on edge, our norms having been disrupted indefinitely, with no sign of a return to normalcy on the horizon.
Solstice Studios, a small distribution company, has made no bones about wanting to beat everyone to the punch by releasing a film theatrically before any of the major studios.
In a desperate cash grab, they’ve chosen a film that appeals to our basest instincts, rather than one that might help us put them behind us.