In late 1947, in the Regional Court of Amsterdam, one of the most unique stories to come out of World War II was put to rest. The trial of artist Han van Meegeren had come to an end. Accused of collaborating with the Nazis during their occupation of the Netherlands, the painter had been incarcerated for over two years. Facing the death penalty, his reputation in tatteers, van Meegaren’s fate was ironically in the hands of the man who had arrested him, a Jewish army officer who had gone from holding the artist in disdain to admiring his cunning.
Dan Friedkin’s “The Last Vermeer,” based on the book “The Man Who Made Vermeers” by Jonathan Lopez, is a mostly factual account of this little-known piece of history, both a mystery as well as a character study. To be sure, the background concerning van Meegeren is fascinating but it’s the examination of the effect war has on people and the compromises they make in order to survive that resonates.
Captain Joseph Piller (Claes Bang) is an Allied officer whose fervor for apprehending Nazi sympathizers makes him the perfect man to clean up many loose ends in Amsterdam where he is stationed. His latest case involves accusations leveled at van Meegaren (Guy Pearce), who is said to have collaborated with the German invaders, catering to their hedonistic desires. And while he may have thrown parties in which he plied Nazi officers with women, wine and song, the fact that he personally profited from selling Reichsmarschall Hermann Goring an original Vermeer painting is the most damning charge, one he freely admits to doing.
During his incarceration, Piller investigates the artist’s past and in doing so his eyes are opened to the Amsterdam and the people he left behind when called to service. In his eyes, the moral compromises his brethren were forced to make were inexcusable, an attitude that extends to his wife when he’s forced to contend with decisions she had to make. Figuratively walking a mile in their shoes, he comes to look at van Meegeren in a new light, coming to realize that in his own way, the artist was undermining the enemy the only way he knew how.
Bang and Pearce are very good here, though each is required to take a different approach towards their characters. The former takes a more subtle approach, the changes in Piller coming more gradually necessitate Bang to underplay his role, and in the end he gives an effective introspective turn. We come to believe that despite the character’s staunch opinions, hard truths do force him to change the way he looks at van Meegeren. In many ways, Pearce has it easier as, by all accounts, the artist was flamboyant and charismatic, the sort of part actors crave. He does not disappoint, giving us a bon vivant who, despite being self-serving, allows his shred of morality to flourish at the proper time. Credit must given as well to Roland Moller as Esper Dekker, Piller’s right-hand man who willingly falls under van Meegeren’s sway. The actor has a sly smile throughout as he steals one scene after the next with his brutish charm.
To be sure, the film moves in fits and starts during its first act, as a great deal of backstory is necessary. However, the patience spent is rewarded. “The Last Vermeer” is a not only an intriguing mystery and, ultimately, a gripping courtroom drama but also a portrait of two men who took vastly different approaches towards fighting the tyranny that surrounded them.