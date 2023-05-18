‘White Men Can’t Jump’ ★★★½ Cast: Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow, Lance Reddick, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Teyana Taylor, Myles Bullock, Zak Steiner and Aiden Shute. Directed by Calmatic; produced by Jonathan Deiner, Blake Griffin, Paul Hall and Kenya Barris; screenplay by Barris and Doug Hall. A Hulu Films release. Rated R (language and drug references). Streaming on Hulu.
Smart, funny and sincere, Calmatic’s “White Men Can’t Jump” is one of the biggest surprises of the cinematic year, an unexpectedly entertaining remake that manages not only to improve on the Ron Shelton original but also proves to be timely in the way it approaches issues of race relations and gender roles.
And while the script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall provides a solid foundation, it’s the chemistry between the two leads, as well as solid supporting turns, that provides the spark that brings it all to life.
A basketball phenom from early on, high school senior Kamal (Sinqua Walls) has the world on a string. A stellar college career and stardom in the NBA seem to be the next logical steps for the young man. However, despite his boisterous father’s (Lance Riddick) predictions of greatness, Kamal fails to meet the expectations set for him and finds himself 10 years later playing pick-up games and hustling cash on the side. And despite having a supportive wife in Imani (Teyana Taylor) and a healthy son, he knows something’s lacking in his life.
Jeremy’s (Jack Harlow) experiences are running on a parallel track. Though excelling at Gonzaga, numerous knee injuries scuttled his NBA dreams. He’s biding time coaching young players and also scamming others on the court for a couple bucks here and there. Yet, he harbors unrealistic notions he may still be able to step into the limelight, searching for one miracle cure after another to address his physical woes.
Though this is his film debut, Harlow is very much at ease in front of the camera. His natural charm translates easily, winning over the audience with his laidback style and the childish gleam in his eye. His deft approach to comedy holds him in good stead, a wonderful compliment to Walls’ more-serious turn.
Far more than simply a straight man, he knows how to convey a myriad of emotions by doing very little, a simple look letting us know all that Kamal is wrestling with. Toiling in relative obscurity for over 15 years, here’s hoping “White” provides Walls with greater opportunities.
Were these two to be paired in other films, as Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes were after the success of the original, I’d be eager to see the results.
The movie has its fair share of surprises, and perhaps its biggest is how smart Barris and Hall’s script is and that they resist the temptation to pander to the audience. Issues of race are not ignored but explored through humorous exchanges between Kamal and Jeremy, their rapid-fire patter bringing their obvious differences to the table and then dispensing of them with honest statements of validation and understanding. Just as important are the portraits of our hero’s romantic partners. Imani and Tatiana (Laura Harrier), Jeremy’s long-suffering girlfriend, are seen as far more mature and practical than their male counterparts. These women are focused on the goals they have and the steps they need to take, each rendered as smart, strong characters to be reckoned with.
I was afraid the film would wallow in crudity. However, the trash talk that ensues throughout is clever rather than coarse, while the jokes dispensed by Myles Bullock and Vince Staples, the comedy relief of the film, are clever but no less barbed. And while the escapades on the court are a delight to witness, it’s the interactions between Walls and Harlow that stick with you as well as “White’s” message of understanding and perseverance.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ ★★★½ Cast: Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow, Lance Reddick, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Teyana Taylor, Myles Bullock, Zak Steiner and Aiden Shute. Directed by Calmatic; produced by Jonathan Deiner, Blake Griffin, Paul Hall and Kenya Barris; screenplay by Barris and Doug Hall. A Hulu Films release. Rated R (language and drug references). Streaming on Hulu.