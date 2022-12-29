The Screening Room | 'White Noise' a bothersome but worthy lesson
There are times when a filmmaker and his cast can be too effective. Case in point, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an ambitious adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel focusing on a professor, his family and the academics at the university he teaches at. So many of these characters are self-absorbed narcissists, people you wouldn’t want to spend five minutes with, let alone watch a film about. Which is part of the problem with “Noise” — the characters are reprehensible, the situations they find themselves are ridiculous, and their interactions in which they talk over each other, each involved in their own conversation, none of them listening to one another — will likely prompt you to run out of the theater, your hands covering your ears.
But, of course, that’s the point. It’s to Baumbach’s credit that he takes on such a weighty tome as DeLillo’s cult novel, one that seems timelier now than when it was written, what with its unappealing characters. Yet, as much can be learned from a fool as a wiseman and with that in mind, this may be the most worthwhile film of the season.
Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) and his wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), are each on their fourth marriage, their blended family consisting of children they’ve had with previous spouses as well as a son of their own. Jack’s teenage son Heinrich (Sam Nivola) is unusually inquisitive, while his daughter Steffie (May Nivola) is quite sensitive. Babette’s daughter Denise (Raffey Cassidy) is constantly worried about her mother’s neurotic behavior while the couple dotes on their son Wilder (twins Henry and Dean Moore). Tragically, when they speak to one another, none of them listen to a word that’s said.
The topic of death looms over the household as the kids rush to watch a news story on a plane crash while Jack and Babette each worry about which of them will die first. This preoccupation with this manifests itself with a real threat — a nearby accident involving an oil tanker causes a chemical spill that, which thanks to sensational media coverage, is soon referred to as an “Airborne Toxic Event.” While the kids in the house take this threat seriously, it takes a while for Mom and Dad to come around before they evacuate. They realize the consequence of their delay when they pull into a massive camp of evacuees. As the collective fear of the displaced sweeps over them, chaos and paranoia reign.
DeLillo’s novel is a dense, tangential piece of work suited for a mini-series, as there ends up being far too many plates for Baumbach to keep spinning, even with a 136-minute running time. The narcissism of academia, the challenges of meeting the needs of children in a blended family, the blurring of fact and fiction and dealing with death are all touched upon while insecure professors speak over each other to gain a sense of approval, spouses go ignored and children are left to sort everything out on their own.
It’s heady stuff, one subject weighty enough for a single film. To be sure, some of these issues are out of our control while the others are just too bothersome for an egotist to contend with. No, it’s just so much easier to bathe in the white noise that surrounds us.
In the end, the old maxim “ignorance is bliss” is embraced by all.
You’ve never seen a happier crew than the Gladneys as they dance toward oblivion, they and their peers content to live with their outsized opinions of themselves.
