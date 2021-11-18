One of the things I appreciate about Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” is that it doesn’t give us a sanitized version of its controversial titular character.
Inspiring yet manipulative, determined yet self-destructive, Richard Williams, father of tennis sensations Venus and Serena, is all these things. For better or worse, all these qualities are on display in this fine biopic that charts the rise of the two sisters from the streets of Compton, Calif.,to the courts of Wimbledon.
To say Williams was a man with a plan is an understatement. He wrote a 78-page plan charting the success of his two daughters as tennis players before they were born. Focused or delusional? Likely a little of both, each of these aspects displayed again and again over the five years the film covers, as we see Williams push, encourage and prod Venus and Serena (Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively) on the ragged public courts of Compton. In the searing sun or pouring rain, while skirting the neighborhood gangs, they practice their serves, volleys and lobs day after day, honing their skills to perfection.
While their talent is unquestionable, Williams’ resources are limited, and even he admits they are in need of a professional coach. Crashing a practice with John McEnroe and Pete Sampras, the trio drops in on Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn), who agrees to teach Venus for free, leaving her sister under the tutelage of their tenacious, athletic mother, Brandy (Aunjanue Ellis). Once Cohen serves his purpose, Richars Williams moves on to Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal), a nationally known coach to champions who, at times to his regret, takes in the entire family, putting them up in a home and paying their expenses in exchange for 15 percent of the sisters’ earnings. Needless to say, it’s a deal that pays off handsomely.
Will Smith gives a career-best performance as the title character, convincingly rendering his speech patterns, distinctive gait and minute mannerisms. He’s captivating throughout, but this is more than a mere imitation as the actor brings a sense of sincerity to the role that elevates it.
Ellis proves his equal, having to bring to life a woman as strong as her husband is determined, the chemistry between the two natural and moving.
We’ve become used to expecting to see our heroes don capes and have the ability to fly. Perhaps the film’s most powerful message is to remind us of the impact parents can have on their children’s lives. It may seem like an obvious point to focus on, but it’s one that is at times taken for granted and lost in the rapidity that is our modern lives.
The fact that Williams and his wife tell all their children again and again they are champions and are capable of great things, all while doing so sincerely, is the greatest gift any parent can bestow. Heroic, indeed.
This is repeated again and again in “Richard,” and it’s to Green’s credit, as well as his cast’s, that none of it comes off as a maudlin or insincere. And while there are sports cliches at play, they’re seen as just steps on the path to success the Williamses pursue, not some final destination the characters have been striving for, as is often the case in films of this ilk.
In the end, “Richard” isn’t about sports, but about family and how while believing in one another may be important, it’s accepting the faults in the ones we love that proves vital.