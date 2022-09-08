The Screening Room | Wilson riveting in difficult 'True Things'
To be sure, Harry Wootliff’s “True Things” is not a movie you watch on a Friday night after having a rough week. It’s heavy lifting and at times, far from pleasant. However, it’s a compelling film thanks in large part to Ruth Wilson’s devastating performance as a woman compelled to sabotage herself at every turn. Based on the novel by Deborah Kay Davies, this portrait of self-destruction may tax the patience of some, not because of its narrative pace, but rather because of its main character’s behavior.
Whether as a viewer or friend, patience is required when dealing with Kate (Wilson). Sitting back, watching a seemingly intelligent person continuingly shooting themselves in the foot is a unique form of frustration. It’s obvious Kate is not happy with her position at the job center that employs her. Constantly late and often distracted, she’s already been disciplined on numerous occasions and is in danger of being fired.
Of greater concern is her involvement with Blonde (Tom Burke), a troubled ex-con who’s come to her office seeking a job. This is the kind of guy your mother warns you about. Having grown up in foster homes, his anti-social behavior is apparent, yet Kate ignores the obvious warning signs. Her behavior is so reckless she winds up having sex with him in a parking garage during their first meeting.
This initial date proves to be the template upon which their relationship is built. He takes advantage of her — whether it be with casual sex, taking her car for over a week or abandoning her at a party — and Kate accepts this as acceptable behavior. And while others warn her away from Blonde, she resists this good advice, rushing headlong toward disaster.
Kate’s perception of happiness is incredibly skewed, one shaped by idealized images of marital bliss she obsesses over. The film’s initial scene is that of a sexual fantasy she harbors that takes place on a beach, her sounds of pleasure drowned out by crashing waves. The stark, bare apartment she lives in encourages such flights of fancy, yet the path toward attaining some modicum of happiness remains confused for her.
The gravity of Kate’s psychosis is driven home during a sequence in which she goes out on a blind date, meeting up with a respectable young man who obviously has his head on straight. Smart and kind, Kate botches it by responding as she would to Blonde, immediately making herself sexually available, an act that sends her perspective new beau running in the opposite direction. That she would be so genuinely misguided speaks to the tragedy of this damaged woman.
Again, this can be a tough watch, but it proves to be worthwhile thanks to Wilson’s work as well as that of Burke. Though maddening, the actress is still able to garner our sympathy, a vulnerability always lurking beneath Kate’s questionable behavior. That we don’t give up on her or the film is to Wilson’s credit. Meanwhile, Burke brings a palpable sense of danger to Blonde. This is a guy who’s not nearly as clever as he thinks and while he may think he’s hiding his true intentions, there’s a sense of malice to him that’s frightening.
Wootliff deftly employs numerous handheld shots to accentuate Kate’s lack of stability while creating a dingy aesthetic that reflects her muddled mind.
The director is quite sly in the way she employs these techniques, displaying a sure hand throughout. Her work and that of her cast makes “Things” an absorbing cautionary tale that, though hard to take, is equally hard to shake.
