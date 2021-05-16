The Screening Room | 'Woman in the Window' a forgettable muddle
If nothing else, you have to tip your hat to director Joe Wright for giving credit where it’s due in his latest, “The Woman in the Window.”
His protagonist, the very troubled psychiatrist Anna Fox, not only suffers from paranoid delusions and identity issues, but she’s a voyeur as well. Fortunately, she’s a film buff with an extensive collection of movies, so Wright can conveniently insert scenes from “Vertigo,” “Spellbound,” “Dark Passage” and others in the background in case the viewer isn’t quite sure what’s at play.
Confusion regarding the plot and the desire to see those film classics are likely to be common reactions to “Woman.” After the film tested poorly with audiences in 2019, Fox 2000 ordered reshoots, proving the suits at the studio had never heard of that old adage about throwing good money after bad.
It was scheduled for release twice only to be pulled on each occasion, and now Netflix has inexplicably ridden to the rescue, taking it off the studio’s hands in an effort to ... well, I’m not sure. The streaming service certainly isn’t lacking for content. Did it hope it could lure viewers with its impressive cast? Again, good money after bad ...
Based on the novel by A.J. Finn, this is less a movie than a parlor game, and a poorly executed one at that. Anna (a very good Amy Adams) is suffering from agoraphobia and is separated from her husband and daughter (Anthony Mackie and Mariah Bozeman, respectively). In addition to watching movies and taking her many meds with wine chasers, she watches her new neighbors.
She observes that husband and wife Alistair and Jane (Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore) fight a bit too often, while their teenage son, Ethan (Fred Hechinger) is caught in the middle. Things take a major turn one night when Anna witnesses Jane get fatally stabbed. A frantic call is made, the police are summoned and upon investigation, they turn up Alistair’s wife, who is very much alive but obviously a different woman (played by (Jennifer Jason Leigh).
Did Anna see someone else killed? Was it all in her head? One thing becomes apparent, and that's someone has been murdered. Trying to figure out who it was and who did her in pushes Anna past her breaking point.
It becomes readily apparent that what Anna sees is not to be trusted, so the viewer is never sure whether to take what’s shown at face value. However, once we get some background on her, the pieces start to fall into place as to why she is in the state she’s in and acts the way she does ... or so we think, until Wright pulls the rug out from under us once more.
It’s that kind of movie, and while I don’t mind being manipulated in thrillers of this sort, I want it to be done honestly. There’s no shortage of diversions offered up throughout — Alistair is suspect No. 1 because, well, he’s played by Oldman at his most unhinged, while Anna’s downstairs tenant, David (Wyatt Russell), exudes sketchiness. They’re such obvious choices for the role of bad guy du jour, you know they’re red herrings.
Once the big reveal is made and the bad guy unmasked, it’s likely to leave you incredulous. Frankly, I’m not even sure this revelation makes sense, but the fact that I could not care less about going back and trying to figure it out tells you all you need to know about “Woman,” a misfire that, for everyone’s sake, would have been better off staying on the shelf.