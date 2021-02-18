A worthy companion piece to Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Moan Fastvold’s “The World to Come” is an intimate look at loneliness and longing.
It’s a picture of two women trapped by their emotions and society, each desperate to find a way to express their deepest thoughts and find a modicum of solace in their harsh world.
Driven by compelling performances from its leads, this film succeeds in recreating the harsh conditions faced by settlers on the frontier in the mid-19th century, underscoring the isolation that drives the two couples at its center to desperate lengths and behavior that goes against societal norms.
Struggling with the loss of their daughter, Dyer and Abigail (Casey Affleck and Katherine Waterston) find their marriage in tatters as each is unable to speak about the tragedy that’s befallen them.
Adding to their woes, the conditions on their farm in the wilds of New York state make every day a struggle.
However, their mundane existence is disrupted when they meet Finney and Tallie (Christopher Abbott and Vanessa Kirby), a nomadic couple who have taken up residency on a neighboring farm they’ve let.
Recognizing a sense of weariness and isolation in each other, the women strike up a friendship that soon blossoms into an intimate relationship, both emotionally and physically, each finding the kindred spirit they’ve been seeking to ease their mutual loneliness.
Fastvold allows the story to breathe, with flaws in each marriage revealed as much through silences as confrontations.
The damage the four protagonists contend with comes out through furtive glances, hushed conversations and, finally, tragic circumstances that prove shocking, albeit with plenty of foreshadowing.
The remote area in Romania where the film was shot certainly contributes to the sense of isolation that looms over the story, but so does the actors’ quiet approach to their roles.
The tentative nature of the characters and their resistance to reveal any intimacies are displayed through the cast’s performances, all of them couched in hesitancy.
Waterston and Kirby are both magnificent, each conveying the sense of hopelessness that plagues their characters and the hope that is their salvation with sincerity and passion.
Their chemistry is palpable and fierce. And while the film focuses on the women, their respective husbands are not immune to the effects of solitude.
Dyer is eager to express himself yet unsure how honest he should be or how any of his revelations will be received. Affleck’s understated approach brings poignancy to his character’s silent suffering.
Abbott must take a different approach as Finney’s behavior speaks to far darker thoughts and intent, his bitterness over his marriage barely contained, speaking to potentially dire circumstances, the actor not shying away from the character’s unsavory qualities.
The fate of each character is affected not simply by their environment but also by the gender roles and societal mores of the era they live in.
This hobbles them in numerous ways, which prevents them from establishing the intimacy necessary to survive in the physical and emotional wilderness they find themselves in.
Lyrical and haunting, “The World to Come” speaks to the difficulties those burdened with foresight are destined to suffer at the hands of those who blindly adhere to tradition.