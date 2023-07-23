It’s not surprising that when faced with telling the complex story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, writer/director Christopher Nolan would take a radical approach.
Initially jarring and off-putting, the fragmented nature and speed with which this story is told takes time to adjust to and is not completely successful. Yet there’s no denying this is a compelling, fascinating piece of work that attempts to see the world as its titular character did, as one in which fusion and fission not only dominated his work but his personal life as well, with tragic results.
Nolan uses dueling flashbacks to drive this exceptional biopic, using the memories of the title character (Cillian Murphy) and Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), two rivals whose paths cross at key times in the development of U.S. nuclear policy. The opening act is dominated by Oppenheimer’s memories, presented in quick flashes, as if we are privy to the random nature of his mind. There are brief scenes of him studying in Cambridge in 1925, then a quick cut of his being grilled by the Personal Security Board in 1954, only to be followed by a scene in which he is seen conducting research at Caltech in 1928.
Biopics by their nature dictate a compression of real-life events, and Nolan’s presenting them to reflect Oppenheimer’s thought processes is intriguing. However, it isn’t conducive to character development or, at times, narrative cohesion.
Neither the scientist’s wife, Kitty (Emily Blunt), or his lover, Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), an activist he meets while attending a meeting of socialists, are fully developed — the former seen as a harpy, the later as simply troubled — while Oppenheimer’s life through the 1920s and 1930s is covered in such a piecemeal, rapid fashion that it comes off as a Cliffs Notes version. Then again, Nolan may had to cut many scenes from this period.
And all of this may be by design. Do the less-than-complete portraits of the two women reflect their importance to Oppenheimer? Does the speed with which the early part of his career is covered suggest the irresistible nature of fate that was compelling him towards the moment that would define his life? A second viewing will provide clarity.
Without question, the sequences involving the creation of the Manhattan Project and the nuclear weapons it would produce are fascinating and compelling. Nolan presents each breakthrough by the scientists, driven by Army Gen. Leslie Groves (Matt Damon), with as much excitement as dread, all of it building towards the climactic moment of the first test. This is filmmaking of the highest quality, the significance underscored not so much by the bomb’s fury but the reaction of its creators.
Appearing in nearly every scene, Murphy carries the emotional burden of this film on his shoulders with a complex, subtle, moving performance. It’s a remarkable turn as the actor captures the optimism of the young scientist and the regret of the older man, whose guilt compelled him to take the unpopular stance of calling for arms control at the height of the Cold War. Downey is also capttivating throughout, reminding us he’s capable of much more than occupying a tin suit.
A remarkable, complex achievement, Nolan’s film is a timely reminder of the hubris we are all prone to and the peril that comes from short-sighted bureaucracies overseeing scientific endeavors. “Oppenheimer” is a cautionary tale writ large, one whose lessons the director knows full well we are doomed to ignore again and again.