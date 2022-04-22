CHAMPAIGN — Director Neil Berkeley remembers why Gilbert Gottfried’s wife, Dara, said she was OK with him following her husband around for a new movie — because he’d make a good travel buddy, and would help the comic show up on time.
Berkeley traveled all across North America with the legendary comedian, who died earlier this month, and spent plenty of time in the family’s home while filming the 2017 documentary “Gilbert.”
It’s hard to present the film at Ebertfest without its star, Berkeley said, but he knows the late comedian enjoyed the cinematic look into his famously private inner world from the way Mr. Gottfried reacted at film festivals.
“He would always sit and watch it and smile and laugh the whole time,” Berkeley told those at the Virginia Theatre after Thursday’s screening. “We got as close as I think he can get with people; I feel so lucky to be able to tell this person’s life.”
The acclaimed documentary was shown smack in the middle of Thursday’s full schedule of films, drawing plenty of longtime festival fans, like Urbana’s Ann Donovan and Hugh Bridgeford, who bought individual tickets to see it.
Their attendance is a badge of honor, since they’ve been to every Ebertfest starting with the first in 1999, when it was called Roger Ebert’s Overlooked Film Festival.
They have plenty of stories to share after years of films at the Virginia, including a marriage proposal Donovan witnessed during one of Ebert’s question-and-answer sessions. Last she checked, the couple was still together.
One of Donovan’s favorite festival films — the gospel documentary “Say Amen, Somebody” — was one Ebert showed his wife, Chaz, and her mother while he was courting her.
Ebertfest’s liveliness keeps them coming back.
“You always see interesting directors and actors, the questionand-answers are fascinating, and it’s right here in Champaign-Urbana,” Donovan said.
Ralph Roether III, who now lives in Pesotum, has attended the festival for the last 10 years. He’s held onto his Ebertfest 22 pass through each of its three cancellations.
“This is like my little vacation in town,” said Roether, who was doodling between the showings of “The 39 Steps” and “Gilbert”. “It’s a time to kick back, talk to old friends, make new friends — I love it.”
The trio of Roxanne Shaw, Jessica Miley and Meredith Zenge are among Ebertfest’s most adept marathoners. At all 22 festivals, they’ve never missed a movie.
“Every once in awhile, we invite a friend to come along and it’s like one and done, they can’t take it,” Shaw said. “You almost have to be an Olympic athlete.”
Their secret, Zenge said, is the strategic cycle of hydrating, then caffeinating — usually at Café Kopi downtown.
“We’ve been movie lovers all our life, and Roger handpicked them at the beginning,” Zenge said. “Just coming means we’re going to see some great movies.”
It’s a chance to regroup for the three women, who are now scattered across the U.S. And this one is special — it’s their first return to the Virginia since the pandemic began.
“To see a movie and hear the audience reacting makes it a really cool experience,” Miley said. “It’s something we’ve forgotten about.”