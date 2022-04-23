On tap on the fourth and final day of Ebertfest 22 at the Virginia Theatre: A gripping drama, a century-old silent film, a feature-length documentary and a critically acclaimed psychological thriller. Here’s more from Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO.
MOVING PICTURES
Checking in at No. 6 on Parade magazine’s list of the 30 best movies about addiction and alcoholism — ahead of Oscar best-picture nominees “The Hustler,” “Traffic” and “Ray” — is the low-budget indie showing at 1:30 p.m. at the Virginia. “Krisha” — directed by Trey Edward Shults and starring his real-life aunt, Krisha Fairchild — won over critics with its “raw, honest and unconventional” look at how alcohol addiction affects both addicts and their family.
“Anybody whose life has been touched by addiction will find it to be possibly one of the most moving ones they’ve seen,” Fairchild said during an appearance this week on WDWS’ “A Penny for Your Thoughts.”
THE SOUND OF MUSIC
If music’s your thing, Day 4 is for you. An event that opened with an Oscar-winning documentary about the star-studded, six-concert Harlem Culture Festival will close with Renee Baker, founding music director and conductor of the internationally acclaimed Chicago Metamorphosis Orchestra Project (paired with the 10 a.m. showing of the 1927 silent film “Siren of the Tropics”), and Tito Carrillo, director of the UI’s Latin Jazz Ensemble.
Carrillo and guest vocalist Stephanie Woods Machado will perform alongside other current and former UI Latin Jazz Combo musicians following the 4 p.m. showing of the 2021 documentary “Soy Cubana.”
ALL DAY, ALL NIGHT
Before the festival comes to a close, the audience will get the Q&A with Guillermo del Toro they’d hoped for. It just won’t be face to face. A non-emergency medical procedure forced 2018’s Oscar Best Director winner to postpone his return trip to C-U, so an exclusive taped conversation with del Toro and co-writer Kim Morgan will air today instead.
The film they were coming to promote — a black-and-white cinematic version of “Nightmare Alley” — is still a go, the fourth of four films on tap today, with the lights due to dim at 8:30 p.m. Watching the Oscar Best Picture nominee in this form is like seeing a whole ’nother movie, cinematographer Dan Lausten has said.