CHAMPAIGN — Tonight’s News-Gazette Film Series screening of “Nosferatu” at Champaign’s Virginia Theatre has been postponed a day.
The film will now be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The postponement is due to organist Steve Ball being unable to perform Friday night.
General-admission tickets are $10 plus a per-ticket processing fee of $2 and are available online at thevirginia.org, by phone at 217-356-9063 or at the box office at 203 W. Park Ave., C.
The film is presented by The News-Gazette and the Champaign Park District.
Tickets purchased for the originally advertised Friday screening will be accepted at the rescheduled date. Those who bought tickets to the Friday screening but are unable to attend Saturday can call the box office at 217-356-9063 for a full refund.
In appreciation for all who attend Saturday’s screening, the theater will offer each ticket holder a gift card good for complementary admission for two to a future News-Gazette Film Series screening.
Ball will be performing Saturday on The Virginia’s restored 1921 Wurlitzer Hope Jones Orchestral Pipe Organ to provide a live soundtrack for this special screening.