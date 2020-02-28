Top of the Morning, Feb. 28, 2020 (w/ video)
Four-plus years after appearing on CBS’ “The Amazing Race,” Champaign Central graduate Alex Manard returns to the reality TV world.
Manard is competing on Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid.” His debut is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday.
In its 11th season, the series takes two survivalists and drops them in the wilderness. For 21 days. Their mission is to find food, water, shelter and clothing for their stay.
Manard, 27, is a longtime fan of “Naked and Afraid.”
“This is one I always wanted to do, but I was too chicken to really do it because it’s a tough challenge,” he said.
Manard’s “Naked and Afraid” stint was filmed during the summer. He's barred from revealing how he did on the show, but he's hosting a public viewing party from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the City Center in Champaign.
Manard is currently working in Champaign as a chef. He will return to Colorado in May to serve as a whitewater-rafting tour guide.
Manard, who has a form of dwarfism called pseudoachondroplasia, considers himself resourceful.
“I’ve always had to learn to adapt to a lot of different things,” Manard said. “Stuff that normal people would do easier, I’ve had to learn how to do it a different way, which I think helps me out on this challenge. I just adapt to everything.”
A clip from the episode is below:
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 10:30 p.m., CBS
Scheduled guests include TV personality Tyra Banks and Animal Planet host Coyote Peterson.
SATURDAY
“Saturday Night Live,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
One of T.O.T,M.’s favorites, comedian John Mulaney is host, David Byrne is the musical guest.
SUNDAY
“Dispatches From Elsewhere,” 9 p.m., AMC
Actor Jason Segel writes, produces and stars in the mystery series, which is based is Philadelphia.