Here’s your annual warning: Beware of flying arrows this weekend.
Actually, most of them will hit their target during Jefferson Middle School’s Schweighart Shootout. In its eighth year, the event is being held at Jefferson Middle School and Champaign Park District’s Leonhard Center, near Jefferson. More than 900 archers representing 31 teams will participate, making it the biggest in tournament history.
The Shootout starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. Fans are welcome, with an admission charge of $3. Kids 8 and under are admitted free.
Besides watching the competition, fans can try 3-D and parent shoot set-ups. For a fee, wannabe archers are able to test their skills. Maybe Jefferson’s next star shooter will be discovered.
The Jefferson archery program has been dominant, winning seven consecutive state titles.
“I cannot be more proud of the dedication, hard work, and maturity these kids demonstrate, Jefferson coach Jason Brown said. “Since the archery program’s inception eight years ago, this sport has given kids who may not have been the biggest, fastest, or physically the strongest an opportunity to be part of a team.”
Jefferson’s current team, with 125 archers, is the biggest in program history.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” 10:30 p.m., NBC
Scheduled guests include actor Milo Ventimiglia and radio host Guy Raz.
SATURDAY
“Saturday Night Live,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
Actor Adam Driver hosts the first new episode of 2020. Driver is taking his third turn in charge. Halsey is the musical guest.
SUNDAY
“Grammy Awards,” 7 p.m., CBS
Alicia Keys hosts the 62nd annual music celebration. Lizzo leads with eight nominations, including top record, album and new artist. The show airs live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.