Tim Sinclair has watched the Harlem Globetrotters play a handful of times over the years. Today at State Farm Center, he is going to have a much better view.
The co-host of WCIA’s “ciLiving” and public-address announcer for Illinois and the Indiana Pacers, Sinclair will be the Guest Globetrotter during the team’s Champaign appearance.
Sinclair, who played basketball at Mahomet-Seymour High School in the 1990s, will be in uniform for Friday’s game.
“I’m quite sure they will mess with me a little bit,” Sinclair said. “I think I’ll have an opportunity to actually get out there and shoot and pass and probably make a bit of a fool of myself.”
Sinclair doesn’t play much these days, other than shooting around with his sons, Jeremiah and Elijah.
“I’m sure the rust will show in fairly dramatic ways,” Sinclair said.
Still, he is game for the experience.
“Part of me is like, ‘I’m going to look dumb,’ but the other part of me is like, ‘It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’ So I should probably give it a shot.”
Sinclair doesn’t know if he will get to keep the uniform, but he is hopeful.
You won’t likely see any Air Sinclair. His dunking days are long past.
“I think I will stick to the gimmes,” Sinclair said. “I may let one or two fly. If it doesn’t go well, I’ll stick to passing.”
Sinclair, who worked Thursday’s Illinois-Minnesota game, won’t have any PA duties for the Globetrotters. Just playing, with his two sons in the stands.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 10:30 p.m., CBS
Scheduled guests include actress Edie Falco and comic Fortune Feimster.
SATURDAY
“Saturday Night Live,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
Houston Texans star defender J.J. Watts hosts with musical guest Luke Combs. The NFL host bar was set high by quarterback Peyton Manning, who did a hilarious turn in 2007.
SUNDAY
Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 5:30 p.m., Fox
The Chiefs are making their first title-game appearance in 50 years. Tune in for the game and the commercials.