In late September, a crew from ABC’s “20/20” set up camp in our newsroom to interview News-Gazette staff writers Ben Zigterman and Mary Schenk about the tragic tale of Yingying Zhang.
At 8 p.m. Friday, the network will air “Undercover Girlfriend,” the two-hour show focusing on Ms. Zhang’s disappearance and Brendt Christensen’s arrest. Zigterman and Schenk quarterbacked our coverage of the case dating to June 2017.
ABC went to great lengths in its reporting, traveling to China for conversations with Ms. Zhang’s family.
We’ll have more on the episode in these pages before it airs.
