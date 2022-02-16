CHAMPAIGN — For University of Illinois geographer Charles Fogelman, the most stressful part of his appearance on “Jeopardy” came while he was watching it from home with his family.
Despite knowing the outcome of Wednesday night’s show, the pace of the clues — and how many he’d forgotten about since filming the session two months prior — kept the viewing fresh for Fogelman.
“Watching it transpire on TV, it was new to me. The only clues I remembered were the ones I was kicking myself for missing,” he said, 15 minutes after the show aired.
In the end, the inertia of the game took over. Fogelman consistently plucked the names of countries, Greek letters and obscure adverbs from his memory banks and came out on top in his first appearance, earning $10,500.
“I didn’t regret anything, that I’d bet too low on a ‘Daily Double’ or hadn’t rung in something that I thought I knew but wasn’t 100 percent sure of,” he said. “I really succeeded in having fun and playing to win.
“There were a couple times I was impressed with myself for getting something right,” Fogelman said.
Fogelman grew up in Glenview and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee in 2003. After that, he volunteered for the Peace Corps with his wife, Stacey McKeever, in Lesotho, a kingdom surrounded by South Africa.
Which leads to the anecdote he shared in Wednesday’s broadcast.
While living in New York in the late 2000s, he caught word that Lesotho’s Queen ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso was attending Columbia University. So Fogelman and McKeever invited her over for dinner through her listed email in the school directory.
They invited other Peace Corps volunteers and served classic Lesotho cuisine, like pumpkin, potatoes and lamb, for their royal guest.
“It was probably her first and last time in a tiny walk-up apartment in Harlem, but she had a nice time and enjoyed her visit,” Fogelman said.
As for his appearance on the long-running game show, the geographer’s path has been more than a decade in the making. He’d always watched the show as a kid and got the chance to audition about 15 years ago at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.
One issue: He auditioned the day after running his first marathon.
“I was beat to hell and I couldn’t form a whole sentence, much less sound smart,” he said. “It didn’t go very well.”
Then, last summer, a second chance arose: an Instagram advertisement calling for professors who hoped to be on “Jeopardy.” He took the initial test — “very much like actual ‘Jeopardy’ questions” — then another, did a formal audition over Zoom and got his official invitation to the show in November.
Wednesday’s appearance, filmed Dec. 13, was a hard-fought match with his competitors, previous champion Dave Rapp, a California writer, and Emily Budd, a customer-service rep from Rochester, N.Y.
But Fogelman kept a steady lead, finishing each round with the highest dollar value.
He landed and nailed the first two “Daily Doubles” of the game: a phrase that appeared four times in a famous 1963 speech (“I have a dream”), and the body of water where North Vietnamese torpedo boats fired on the U.S.S. Maddox (“The Gulf of Tonkin”). Those earned him $2,500 and $1,200, respectively.
And Fogelman predictably tore up a category called “The Equator,” naming four territories in succession and earning $5,600.
“The geographer did very well with that category,” host Ken Jennings quipped.
A few answers impressed Fogelman when he watched the show Wednesday. Like his answer to this clue, for $1,000, in “Greek Letters, Roman Numerals”:
“The luxury luggage monogram that came out of 1 Rue Scribe in Paris equals this in our numbers.”
Fogelman jumped in his mind from Louis Vuitton to LV in Roman numerals to his answer: “What is fifty-five?”
“Which now seems remarkable, but at the time, it just came to me,” he said.
Everyone had a chance to win entering the “Final Jeopardy” category of “18th Century History.” The clue: “The stated aim of this period was using violence to achieve political goals; its success aided in its demise in under a year.”
No one got the answer — The Reign of Terror during the French Revolution — but Fogelman’s final total put him $2,100 above the second-place finisher.
So, what was it like to actually be in the Los Angeles studio he’d seen countless times on the television? As a friend told him after Fogelman filmed, “it sounds like you’re talking about jury duty.”
“You get to this place at 7:30 in the morning and you sit around with a bunch of people who are bleary-eyed and looking for coffee, but you have this shared sense of camaraderie and relationship with them,” he said.
It’s a lot of sitting around and waiting: The first of the five episodes that were taped that day started filming around 11 a.m.
“It was fun, and I really appreciate the relationships I built with folks in the studio,” Fogelman said. He and Rapp even had a tongue-in-cheek exchange on Twitter before their appearance aired wishing each other “luck.”
Fogelman will return to defend his win in today’s episode, set to air at 4:30 p.m. on WAND-TV.