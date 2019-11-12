CHAMPAIGN — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is the focus of a new film by a University of Illinois researcher that will be shown Wednesday at Krannert Art Museum.
Ben Grosser created “Order of Magnitude” using video excerpts from Zuckerberg’s speeches and interviews from 2004-18. Specifically, he extracted phrases from the videos each time Zuckerberg said “more” or “growth” or referred to numbers.
He had predicted he’d end up with a video less than five minutes long.
The final product runs 47 minutes.
The film will be screened at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in KAM’s lower-level auditorium (500 E. Peabody Drive, C), with a discussion to follow featuring Grosser and Amy Powell, the museum’s curator of modern and contemporary art.
Grosser, a professor in the UI’s School of Art and Design, said this was a special project. As a Facebook expert, he “wanted to get a better sense of how Zuckerberg thinks.”
Since Zuckerberg is the CEO of the world’s largest social network, “whatever he obsesses about has an effect on us all.”
Grosser looked at about 400 videos covering 150 to 200 events, from keynote speeches to news interviews.
“In the end, after watching and processing hundreds of videos, I think what I have is a chronicle of not just Zuck’s obsessions, but more broadly, Silicon Valley’s obsessions with growth,” he said. “I would argue this obsession is a big reason why our software-driven world has been designed in ways that are now causing trouble for everything from democracy to humanity itself.”