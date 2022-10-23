SAVOY — In the world of horror films, the trope of the “final girl” refers to the character who outlasts the rest of the unlucky teens who find themselves in the wrong place at the critically wrong time.
After dealing with a trauma of his own, including an abusive relationship, John Isberg latched onto the idea of “final girl” characters long before he decided he would make a feature-length horror movie of his own.
“I started to see this ‘final girl’ as this ultimate sign of strength and resiliency of being a survivor,” the Urbana resident said.
In his feature-length film debut, Isberg didn’t want to relay that trauma in a two-dimensional way that he sees in many movies. So when writing “Final Summer” — which will have its hometown premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at the Savoy 16, with additional showings over the next three days — the former Unit 4 teacher took care to craft textured characters in his slasher film set at a summer camp that he sees as an homage to ’80s horror classics like “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Friday the 13th” and “Halloween.”
“A lot of horror films now deal with trauma, but sometimes the way they show it is just depressing,” he said. “I wanted to show that the survivor can have some nuance to them and overcome these things and still have a ways to go with the healing.
“I wanted to take some of the experiences I had, like gaslighting and manipulation and triangulation and all of those things to kind of show this more human villain, that they’re not this unstoppable (force), that there is something under there. I think that’s scarier, in a way.”
While Isberg credits his life experiences for giving him the wisdom to direct a movie, his love for filmmaking goes back long before his formative years of early adulthood, which included time in the Army National Guard, playing in a touring band, and a four-year stint as a teacher of middle school students with emotional disabilities.
He shot his first films shortly after he moved to the small town of Elburn, which sits on the outskirts of Chicago’s western suburbs, where he had one friend who shared his love of movies and another whose parents owned a VHS camcorder. His first audience, he remembers, were classmates who watched his history project, a movie titled “Mike and John’s Excellent History Video,” a takeoff on “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” the 1989 film in which two high school burnouts travel through history in order to complete a class project.
“We were not popular,” Isberg said. “We were big dorks. So it was fun for us to feel a sense of” connection.
Isberg enrolled in film school but dropped out, and didn’t find his way back to his passion until 2014, when the film “Consumed” was shooting in Champaign-Urbana. Isberg, who was now well into adulthood, interned in the grip department, the team in charge of working with camera and lighting rigs.
The movie, starring Zoe Lister-Jones, Danny Glover, Anthony Edwards and several other well-known actors such as, gave Isberg a taste of the career he wanted to pursue. He became involved in the local film community, including the Pens to Lens competition, which pairs local youth with adult filmmakers, and Champaign Movie Makers. He attended a workshop through Shatterglass Studios. He watched “Master Class” courses and spent hours on YouTube, steadily building up a collection of expensive equipment as he went.
Soon, he began crafting an idea for a script, writing ideas for plot points down on hundreds of notecards, an idea he picked up from a story he’d read about director Spike Lee. In 2019, he began gathering his cast and crew and reached out to University of Illinois Professor Aaron Munoz, who teaches acting, to inquire about students who might be interested in participating. He also cast Thom Mathews, who starred in one of the original “Friday the 13th” movies, to play the local sheriff.
After inquiring about multiple locations for the camp, he settled on Camp Drake, a wooded Boy Scout campsite in Vermilion County less than 10 miles west of Danville. With some of his cast and crew in tow, he put together a “sizzle reel,” meant to represent what the film would look and feel like.
The reel attracted one big-money investor, Isberg said, who offered to contribute a large sum. Upon receiving the contract four days before production was set to begin, Isberg found out the investors expected him to relinquish the copyright to his film, an option he couldn’t fathom.
“We had an emergency meeting with the cast and the crew,” he said, “and we were like, ‘Can we make this film? Can we afford to? Because if we can, let’s just continue, but if we can’t, let’s just decide right now not to make it.’ So the crew decided, ‘Let’s just do it anyway.’”
So after cobbling together a budget that included $16,236 from a Kickstarter campaign along with other investors and his own bank account, Isberg moved forward with planning the two-week shoot, which was set to begin in the summer of 2020. After COVID-19 shut down productions across the country, Isberg was forced to put the movie on hold and was finally able to shoot it in August 2021.
So far, the movie has played at multiple horror festivals, including this weekend’s ScareFest in Lexington, Ky., and had another showing in the area Oct. 13 at Gibson City’s Harvest Moon Drive-in. Isberg said taking the film on the horror circuit has allowed him to fine-tune it and tighten certain parts after seeing audience reactions and reviews. Cast and crew will be on hand for Friday’s 7 p.m. screening at the Savoy 16, as well as the one set for 9 p.m. Monday — Halloween.
“Horror is a great entry point into film for new filmmakers,” he said. “The horror fan base is rabid, and they’ll go see a movie. They might not like it, but they’re passionate about it.”
Isberg is hoping to find a streaming service to distribute the movie, and if he finds success, he’d like to make a sequel, which the plot leaves as a possibility.
“Filmmaking is all about problem-solving and learning from your mistakes,” Isberg said. “I just want to take the lessons I learned on this film … and go and make another one with the lessons I learned.”