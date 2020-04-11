WLH 04112020 this week

Who died here?

Each week, The News-Gazette shows a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and asks, “Who lives here?”

This week, a twist: “Who died here?”

Email your guess of a character who met their end at the residence above to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout next week. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

LAST WEEK’S ANSWER

MICHAEL BICE of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the titular prison that housed ANDY DUFRESNE (Tim Robbins), ELLIS ‘RED’ REDDING (Morgan Freeman) and others in “The Shawshank Redemption.” (1994).

