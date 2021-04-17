Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
RUSTY HAYES of Monticello was the first to correctly guess the basement of the FORMANS — from left, RED (Kurtwood Smith), KITTY (Debra Jo Rupp), LAURIE (Lisa Robin Kelly) and ERIC (Topher Grace) — in Fox’s “That ’70s Show” (1998-2006).