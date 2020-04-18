Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
In last week’s twist of “Who died here,” BILL WEISS of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the home where TOMMY DeVITO (Joe Pesci) is on the receiving end of mob justice for murdering made man Billy Batts in “Goodfellas” (1990).