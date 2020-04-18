WLH 04182020 this week

Who lives here?

 The Weinstein Company
Listen to this article

Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

LAST WEEK’S ANSWER

WLH 04182020 last week answer
WLH 04182020 last week characters

In last week’s twist of “Who died here,” BILL WEISS of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the home where TOMMY DeVITO (Joe Pesci) is on the receiving end of mob justice for murdering made man Billy Batts in “Goodfellas” (1990).