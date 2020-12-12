Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
SARAH HISER of St. Joseph was the first to correctly guess the “wonderful old drafty house” of GEORGE (Jimmy Stewart) and MARY BAILEY (Donna Reed) and family in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946).