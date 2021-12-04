Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
MARY ELLEN ATKINS of Tombstone, Ariz., was the first to correctly guess the home of the WARNER family — from right, WALTER SR. (Mason Adams), ZACK (Patrick Renna), BECCA (Carla Gugino), CONNIE (Cindy Pickett) and WALTER JR. (Lane Smith) — and guest CRAWL (Pauly Shore) (Actor) in “Son in Law” (1993).