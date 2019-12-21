Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
Savoy Village President JOAN DYKSTRA was the first to correctly guess the English cottage of IRIS SIMPKINS (Kate Winslet), which she swaps with the Los Angeles home of AMANDA WOODS (Cameron Diaz) in ‘The Holiday’ (2006).