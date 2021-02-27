Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
CHARLIE CROTHERS of Alexandria, La., was the first to correctly guess the royal palace of Zamunda, home to, from left, PRINCE AKEEM JOFFER (Eddie Murphy), KING JAFFE (James Earl Jones) and QUEEN AOLEON (Madge Sinclair) in “Coming to America” (1988).