Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
PATTI GLUMAC of Mahomet correctly guessed the Miami home of the eponymous foursome — clockwise from left, BLANCHE DEVEREAUX (Rue McClananhan), DOROTHY ZBORNAK (Bea Arthur), ROSE NYLUND (Betty White) and SOPHIA PETRILLO (Estelle Getty) — in NBC’s “The Golden Girls” (1985-92).