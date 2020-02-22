Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
LOUIS M. GREEN of Champaign was the first of a barrage of correct guesses of the house of ARCHIE and EDITH BUNKER (Carroll O’Connor and Jean Stapleton) and family in the classic CBS sitcom “All in the Family” (1971-79).