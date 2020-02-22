WLH this week

Who lives here?

Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

WLH last week answer

LAST WEEK’S ANSWER

LOUIS M. GREEN of Champaign was the first of a barrage of correct guesses of the house of ARCHIE and EDITH BUNKER (Carroll O’Connor and Jean Stapleton) and family in the classic CBS sitcom “All in the Family” (1971-79).

