Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week, you get a hint: Think ancient.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
KATHLEEN JONES of Urbana was the first to correctly guess the home of the BROWN family — from left, son JONATHAN (Samuel Joslin), mother MARY (Sally Hawkins), father HENRY (Hugh Bonneville) and daughter JUDY (Madeleine Harris) — and the title character (voiced by BEN WHISHAW), in “Paddington” (2015).