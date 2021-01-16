Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
NANCY and JEFF HAYES of Monticello were the first to correctly guess the mansion of TONY STARK (Robert Downey Jr.), which gets blown up after he reveals its address — “10880 Malibu Pointe, 90265” — to the villain in “Iron Man 3” (2013).