Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
JEFF WAMPLER of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the villa of Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) — commander of the Armies of the North; general of the Felix Legions and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius; father to a murdered son; husband to a murdered wife; who will have his vengeance, in this life or the next — in “Gladiator” (2000).