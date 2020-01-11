Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 39F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.