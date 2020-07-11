Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
ADAM ELDER of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the remodeled dorm room of, from right, THORNTON MELON (Rodney Dangerfield), his son JASON (Keith Gordon) and Jason’s roommate, DEREK LUTZ (Robert Downey Jr.), in “Back to School” (1986).