Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
NICHOLE ISAAC of Champaign correctly guessed the Hamptons beach home of BERNIE LOMAX (Terry Kiser, center) — and, over Labor Day weekend, two of his employees, RICHARD PARKER (Jonathan Silverman, left) and LARRY WILSON (Andrew McCarthy) in “Weekend at Bernie’s” (1989).