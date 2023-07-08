Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
DOUG LITTEKEN of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the subdivision of the McFLY family — from left, parents GEORGE (Crispin Glover) and LORRAINE (Lea Thompson) and kids DAVE (Marc McClure), MARTY (Michael J. Fox) and LINDA (Wendie Jo Sperber) — in “Back to the Future” (1985).