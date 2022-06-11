Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week, you get a clue:
This series starred a set of twins.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
KATHRYN WINELAND of Tuscola correctly guessed the suburban Detroit home of the TAYLOR family — father TIM (Tim Allen), mother JILL (Patricia Richardson) and sons, from right, BRAD (Zachery Ty Bryan), RANDY (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) and MARK (Taran Noah Smith) in ABC’s “Home Improvement” (1991-’99).