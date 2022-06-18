Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
No one guessed the suburban Detroit home of, from left, RAY CAMPBELL (Tim Reid) and adoptive daughter TAMARA (Tamara Mowry), and TIA LANDRY (Tia Mowry) and adoptive mother LISA (Jackée Harry) in the ABC/WB sitcom “Sister, Sister” (1994-99).