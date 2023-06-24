Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
HANNAH COMBS of Rantoul was the first to guess the home of, from right, CAMERON TUCKER (Eric Stonestreet), MITCHELL PRITCHETT (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and LILY TUCKER-PRITCHETT (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) in ABC’s “Modern Family” (2009-20).