Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
DAVE JOHNSON of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the Delta Tau Chi fraternity house — home to, from left, DANIEL “D-DAY” DAY (Bruce McGill), ERIC “OTTER” STRATTON (Tim Matheson), DONALD “BOON” SCHOENSTEIN (Peter Riegert), JOHN “BLUTO” BLUTARSKY (John Belushi), LAWRENCE “PINTO” KROGER (Tom Hulce), KENT “FLOUNDER” DORFMAN (Stephen Furst), ROBERT HOOVER (James Widdoes), and others — in “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978).