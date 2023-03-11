Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
SUSAN WYATT of Mahomet correctly guessed one of the three hotels used by the title character (Joe Pesci) and his fiancée, MONA LISA VITO (Marisa Tomei, in a performance that won her the Oscar for best supporting actress) in “My Cousin Vinny” (1992).