Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
PAULA ANNINO of Tolono was the first to correctly guess the boarding house that served as a temporary home for the Rockford Peaches in “A League of Their Own” (1992).