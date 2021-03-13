WLH 03132021 this week

Who lives here?

 CBS
Listen to this article

Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

LAST WEEK’S ANSWER

WLH 03132021 last week answer

DENISE PERRY of Champaign correctly guessed the hut that served as shelter for, from left, GILLIGAN (Bob Denver), Professor ROY HINKLEY (Russell Johnson) and Capt. JONAS “THE SKIPPER” GRUMBY (Alan Hale Jr.) on CBS’ “Gilligan’s Island” (1964-67).

WLH 03132021 last week characters

