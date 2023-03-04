Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week, you get a clue: “Oh, yeah, you blend.”
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
AUSTIN UPTON of St. Joseph correctly guessed the home of the title character, HATTIE MAE PIERCE (Ella Mitchell, right) — and, for a short stretch, undercover FBI agent MALCOLM TURNER (Martin Lawrence), who was impersonating her — in “Big Momma’s House” (2000).