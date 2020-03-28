Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK'S ANSWER
KEDDY HUTSON of Monticello was the first to correctly guess the home of the ARNOLD family — parents JACK (Dan Lauria) and NORMA (Alley Mills) and children KAREN (Olivia d’Abo), WAYNE (Jason Hervey) and KEVIN (Fred Savage) — in ABC’s “The Wonder Years” (1988-93).